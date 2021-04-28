Electronic Posting of Private Land Bill Signed, ND is 1st In Nation

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota becomes the first state in the nation to allow electronic posting of private land.

Gov. Doug Burgum signing the legislation saying it’s a “shining example of what we can accomplish when we work together and harness the power of technology to find new, innovative solutions to complex problems”.

Under current North Dakota law, private land is considered open to hunting unless the landowner posts signs saying otherwise.

The new law gives landowners the option of posting their land electronically to an online database managed by the Game and Fish Department.

“Both a landowner in eastern and western North Dakota and as a hunter I think I’ve been able to really understand the emotions that goes along with what this bill has been trying to achieve,” said Burgum.

Hunters will be able to check whether land is open for hunting on the Game and Fish website or app.