Fans elated to see Trey Lance picked #3 at Fargo NFL Draft watch party

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s a big night in football for North Dakota State football as they see another quarterback drafted into the NFL.

Excitement is in the air as NDSU football is in the national spotlight.

“Fargo in general is just NDSU Bison fans you can drive down the street there’s flags everywhere,” a fan said.

Fans and students came to Herd and Horns to see their beloved Bison players’ names called.

“It’s pretty awesome to have a chance for a FCS school to have three players drafted like guys I’ve seen around campus its pretty cool,” said Jon Gamble.

Quarterback Trey Lance was taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the third pick.

Offensive lineman Dillion Radunz and Linebacker Jabril Cox, who left the Bison for LSU, are expected to go late in the first round or early in the second. Lance is a fan favorite within Bison Nation.

“Pretty big for NDSU. I know that we had multiple people before, but with him being up so high and projected so high is pretty cool just for the NDSU community in general because football is such a big thing for us,” said Micayla Campion.

“I think it’s awesome for the exposure for like Trey Lance to go top three potentially. People are starting to learn about NDSU and know about it I think is big for the city,” Gamble said.

People hope the recognition from Lance and the other key players being drafted will put Fargo and NDSU on the map even more than it already is for football.

“First it was Carson before now it’s Trey Lance. To see somebody from your school who is going to be on the TV in the NFL. It’s amazing,” Gamble said.