Lance Taken 3rd In the NFL Draft By 49ers

The Marshall, Minnesota native was on-site in Cleveland to greet NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

CLEVELAND, OH (KVRR) – The San Francisco 49ers have selected North Dakota State QB Trey Lance with the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He becomes the 2nd NDSU quarterback in the last five years to be selected in the top 3 after Carson Wentz in 2016. The Marshall, Minnesota is now also the third consecutive QB from the program to be taken, following Easton Stick in 2019.

Lance won both the FCS Walter Peyton Award and the Jerry Rice Award after a 2020 season in which he threw for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns, and no interceptions.