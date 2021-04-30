Addie Loerzel of Addie’s Royal Cupcakes collects 104 backpacks for the homeless

Moorhead Mayor, Shelly Carlson and Fargo Mayor, Dr. Tim Mahoney helped deliver the backpacks

FARGO, N.D. & MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Three local shelters receive a much needed surprise from two girls in the community.

“She’s always thought of other people, always and I’m really proud of her. She is always looking for that next way to give back,” Addie’s mother Marisa Loerzel said.

Addie Loerzel of Addie’s Royal Cupcakes stand had a goal of giving back just 20 backpacks filled with everyday items to homeless people in need, but thanks to a grant she was able to exceed that goal.

“It was amazing. It was great that we were able to make more backpacks for the homeless and I was like wow we got the grant,” said Addie.

“Because of awesome friends, community members and classrooms we were able to pack 104 backpacks and drop them off today,” said Marisa.

One of those amazing friends who helped fill the backpacks also helped by providing handmade blankets.

“I got stuck in the hospital with my epilepsy and I received a blanket and I knew how that comfort made me feel and not everybody gets that comfort. So, I started my own non-profit called ‘Warm Blanket Hugs’ and we just make blankets and give little square blankets out,” Warm Blanket Hugs Founder Olivia Allen said.

As a sign of appreciation, one of those blankets went to Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney as he too helped deliver the backpacks.

“I always love when young people come out and help and understand that other people are less fortunate and it’s always just a blessing and it’s just so much fun to watch when you are thinking of other people. And you come over and do things for our community and the city of Fargo has always had a big heart in helping take care of the homeless and we’re just happy that we have people that want to give to us and help in that journey,” said Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney.

Addie’s mom says with or without a grant this is something they plan on doing next year.

“It would be really nice to see these people smile,” Addie said.

Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson also helped deliver the backpacks to Churches United, Open Door 65 and the Gladys Ray Shelter.