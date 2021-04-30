Discover South Dakota: Sisseton

Natural Beauty Meets Art & Culture In Northeast South Dakota

We are branching out in our virtual road trips for the next week. We will be discovering our part of South Dakota, starting with Sisseton.

Perhaps the most iconic site in Sisseton is the Nicollet Tower, a 75-foot observation tower that offers a view into three different states.

The Sisseton area also offers a plethora of outdoor opportunities.

Aaron McCleerey with the Sisseton Area Chamber of Commerce says people flock from Minnesota to South Dakota lakes every summer.

He explains, “The wide open spaces. Lots of camping. Lots of lakes. Lots of fishing. Lots of hunting. The scenery is amazing, especially spring time, starting to get green.”

Sisseton is also known for arts and culture. The Nicollet Tower site has original art inspired by the region, and the nearby Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate annual Powwow is the oldest annual event in South Dakota.

