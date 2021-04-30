North Dakota National Guard deployed to fight wildfire near Medora
MEDORA, N.D. (KVRR) – Two North Dakota Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters took off at 3:40 p.m. Friday to support a wildfire reported 13 miles north of Medora.
They are equipped with 600-gallon buckets.
Officials say the fire has engulfed nearly 2,000 acres.
Crews will be there at least until dark.
Photo depicts a 600-gallon water bucket being prepared for use at the Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport Friday afternoon.