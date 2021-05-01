NDSU Softball Sweeps Saturday Double Header From UND

The Bison walked it off in the 11th inning of game one before winning the afternoon recap

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Nicole Licea and Cameryn Maykut hit back-to-back doubles in the 11th inning to lift North Dakota State to a 3-2 victory over North Dakota in the first game of a Summit League softball doubleheader Saturday, May 1, at Tharaldson Park.

NDSU (15-23, 10-7 Summit) came from behind to win the second game 5-3 with a four-run sixth inning highlighted by Avery Wysong’s game-tying two-run home run. Maykut and Ciara Jensen also doubled in runs for the Bison.

The Bison and Fighting Hawks (13-28, 5-11 Summit) are scheduled to close out the four-game series with an 11 a.m. doubleheader Sunday, May 2.

Lainey Lyle pitched all 11 innings of the first game for the Bison. Lyle allowed seven hits and struck out eight with no walks to improve to 6-4 on the season. She retired 15 of the final 17 batters with UND stranding runners in the ninth on a hit-by-pitch and 10th on an infield error.

UND took a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning of the opener before the Bison responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning on RBI singles by Sam Koehn and Ciara Jensen. Koehn finished 2-for-5 and Jensen was 2-for-4 to lead the Bison attack.

North Dakota State jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second game when Madyson Camacho led off the first inning with a walk and scored three batters later on an infield error.

UND loaded the bases with three singles in the fourth inning before a two-run single by Jailene Carpio and a wild pitch put the Fighting Hawks ahead 3-1.

NDSU’s sixth-inning rally started when Montana DeCamp bounced a 1-2 pitch through the left side of the infield and Wysong blasted her first pitch over the scoreboard in straightaway center. Koehn walked and scored on Jensen’s double, and Maykut doubled in Jensen to make it 5-3 and chase UND starter Lauren Feld.

Bison starter Paige Vargas pitched around a one-out double in the seventh for her 10th complete game of the season. Vargas scattered 12 hits, allowed two walks and struck out a career-high 10 to even her record at 8-8.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics