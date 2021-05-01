The Moorhead Library: The Book Truck Teams Up with DQ

The library is partnering with Moorhead's DQ to help make library services more accessible to the community.

MOORHEAD, M.N. — Moorhead Public Library is wheeling its book truck over to Dairy Queen.

For the day, anyone can check out books, apply for a library card, and at the end, with a DQ token, receive a free ice cream cone. Book options ranged for all ages: children to adults, and all genres: from cookbooks to novels.

A Youth Services Librarian says he hopes this project makes going to the library a bit easier.

“I hope that we’re able to help more people that aren’t just coming to the library all the time because let’s be honest, everyone is really busy and the library is sometimes a long way to go,” Youth Services Librarian of the Moorhead Library, Kai Thorstad said.

The book truck is not partnering with DQ after today, but it will be available at different locations all summer long. You can find a link here for future dates.