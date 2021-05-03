Barnesville woman jailed after Fargo cemetery incident

FARGO (KVRR) – A Barnesville, Minn. woman was arrested at a Fargo cemetery after witnesses say she drove over several graves and nearly hit two people during a funeral.

Police were called Saturday to Riverside Cemetery at 2102 5th St. S.

Twenty-eight-year-old Blair Rebecca Whitten was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment.

“Multiple complainants reported Whitten was driving her vehicle, inside the cemetery, in a manner with extreme indifference for human life which created substantial risk of serious bodily injury to persons in the cemetery” police spokesperson Jessica Schindeldecker said.

No one was injured.