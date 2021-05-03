Discover South Dakota: Watertown

Famed Artists Helps Put Watertown In The Spotlight

The people in this South Dakota spot call it a hidden gem, highlights by a gift left by a famous artist.

Discover South Dakota took a trip to Watertown.

The city sits near two different lakes, which provides plenty of fishing and recreation.

There are two breweries and a bustling downtown shopping scene.

But the crown jewel of the area is the Terry Redlin Art Center, created by the family of the famed artist as a thank you for the state scholarship that put Redlin through art school.

Julie Knutson with Visit Watertown says Redlin was a regular presence around town, and his Art Center keeps people coming to the region.

She explains, “Once Terry began selling his prints and things like that and chose to build that majestic facility at the gateway of our city, and that has just been such a gift. So many visitors have come through Watertown that probably wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Watertown is also celebrating the re-opening of the Goss Opera House. It was closed for decades before a group took over and renovated it, opening it as a retail and event space last year.

