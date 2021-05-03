Munitions being detonated as evidence in pipeline lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. – Munitions were set to be detonated as attorneys attempt to gather evidence in a federal lawsuit by a Dakota Access pipeline protester who claims she was injured in a skirmish with law enforcement officers.

Sophia Wilansky claims police targeted her with a concussion grenade in November 2016. Law enforcement maintains she was injured by a propane canister that protesters had rigged to explode.

Morton County has obtained up to five munitions to be deployed in the presence of an expert Monday.

Opponents fear an oil leak could pollute the Missouri River, but the developer, Energy Transfer, maintains the pipeline is safe.