National Seat Belt Month – Wearing Your Seat Belt Saves Lives

This month is dedicated to making sure everyone wears their seatbelt.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Click it or ticket. It’s National Seatbelt Month.

West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness says in 2019 nearly 50 percent of traffic deaths were from people not wearing seatbelts. He says regardless of the distance, you should wear yours for safety.

Otterness says wearing it correctly will increase your chances of being protected.

“That means if you’re wearing a shoulder and lap belt that you’re wearing that shoulder belt across your mid-section properly, rather than a lot of people like to place it under their armpits for the comfort factor, but it’s really less effective that way, so it’s really important that if you are going to belt in, you do it properly,” Chief Otterness said.

If anyone is caught without wearing a seatbelt in West Fargo, it’s a $40 fine.