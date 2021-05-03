Social Distancing: Patio Season Is Open

Patio Season Lets Businesses Open Up More Than In Winter

This weekend was a great time to get out and enjoy the sun of a patio. It’s also a chance for at least one business to make a second chance at a first impression.

I checked out the patio at Swing Barrel Brewing in Moorhead. They’ve been serving beer on their patio for a while, but their taproom re-opened Friday for the first time in months.

They opened in the middle of last summer, during a global pandemic.

That’s probably not the optimal time to open a new business.

But they’ve endured, selling beers to take home and drink outside until they could open the tap room.

It’s a story of resilience, one that a lot of people can probably relate to right now.

If you go, the Roccoco Bang Coconut Porter is brand new, and quite tasty.

Now that patio season is here, where's your favorite place to pull up a chair outside and enjoy some local eats and drinks.