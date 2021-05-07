Severe drought persists in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Severe drought conditions persist in North Dakota, despite widespread rainfall and cooler weather recently.

About 85% of North Dakota is experiencing extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday. That’s up from 83% last week.

Extreme drought blankets the western and central portions of the state, with most of the Red River Valley in moderate or severe drought.

The National Weather Service says the cool temperatures has been enough to slow down the drought degradation, but soil moisture remains well below average across the majority of the state.