High-speed chase spanning 103 miles ends outside of Fargo

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A high-speed chase covering 103 miles on I-29 ended with nobody hurt on Saturday.

Authorities say the pursuit began in Pembina County when a deputy noticed that a vehicle that was reported as stolen from Harwood, North Dakota was speeding.

When the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, the vehicle fled southbound on I-29. It then headed eastbound on Highway 54, briefly entering Minnesota before returning to North Dakota where it continued traveling south on I-29.

The vehicle then drove over spike strips set out by the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office deflating one tire, but did not stop.

The driver then entered a construction zone on I-29 south of Hillsboro and drove the wrong way toward oncoming traffic before merging back into the correct lanes.

At milepost 75 on I-29, the vehicle drove over spike strips deployed by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The suspect continued to drive southbound on I-29, with only one tire left on the vehicle.

The driver then began to steer towards pursuing law enforcement vehicles.

A Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) was used on the vehicle before it could enter Fargo.

The driver then entered the west ditch of I-29. Once off the road, the vehicle continued southbound in the ditch and drove back onto I-29 where it hit a North Dakota Highway Patrol squad car.

The vehicle was then rammed off the road by a squad car, ending the pursuit in the west ditch.

Two juvenile males (the driver and his passenger) were taken into custody.

They face charges of fleeing, reckless endangerment, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

No one was injured.

The pursuit traveled through Pembina, Walsh, Grand Forks, Traill and Cass counties in North Dakota and Marshall County in Minnesota.