New Life Center collecting donations

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The New Life Center in Fargo is collecting clutter to help people in need.

The thrift store is teaming up with 97.7 to pick up donations at the Luther Family Ford Parking Lot.

It’s all in an effort to help with Fargo’s Cleanup Week. People are donating things like sporting goods, clothing, jewelry, and bikes. Team Boaz is onsite to collect the bikes, while the rest of the donations are heading to the Salvation Army.

New Life Center Operations Director Tom O’Keefe says they’re trying to help out in any way possible.

“Well, people are really struggling. Struggling to get through the pandemic. Struggling to make ends meet. The job rate is down a little bit. The economy is tough, so this really helps us give people the things they need,” O’Keefe said.

If you missed Saturday’s event, you can still head over to the New Life Center Thrift Store to drop off donations.