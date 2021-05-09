Force Gear Up For Chicago In Clark Cup Championship Series

Fargo took down Sioux City 2 games to 0 over the weekend

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Scheels Arena was rocking last night and it’s easy to see why. The force are heading back to the Clark Cup Championship series for the second time in four years.

Fargo completed a two game sweep of Sioux City and now turn their attentions towards the Chicago Steel, who swept their first two playoff series after last night’s one goal win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. They’re the only team that hasn’t lost a game. At least ten different Force have notched a goal this postseason and of those, six have at least two or more. Thirteen players have at least one point. Captain Nick Strom knows it’ll be quite the challenge but is confident things will work in their favor if they stick to their game plan.

“As a player, we always look around the league, see what’s going on, scores and who’s playing well,” he said. “We know they’re the regular season champs, they’re going to be a tough opponent but we’re excited for the opportunity to play them. I think we just got to stick to our game plan and not really focus on what they’re doing. We know that they’re going to have a good team and a lot of offense but we just play our solid game defensively and burry on our chances and we’re going to be just fine.”

It will be a best of five series.