Hay bale starts quonset on fire in Angus, Minnesota

Polk County authorities say the fire caused $30,000 in damages

ANGUS, Minn. — Fire crews responded to a quonset on fire in Angus, Minnesota.

The fire was at 13407 US HWY 75 North, owned by Arlen Stroble.

A deputy says a nearby burning hay bale started a the quonset on fire.

The building and everything inside is a total loss, estimating about $30,000 in damages.

No was was injured in the blaze.