NDSU Falls In Series Finale Against Omaha

The Bison dropped their tenth Summit League game of the year

FARGO, N.D. – Omaha scored all five runs with two outs Sunday, as the Mavericks defeated the North Dakota State baseball team 5-4 in the series finale at Newman Outdoor Field.

NDSU dropped to 32-14 overall and 17-10 in the Summit League, while Omaha improved to 19-19 overall and 11-8 in league play. The Bison will enter the final weekend of Summit League play in second in the standings. NDSU returns to action on Monday with a game against Concordia (Minn.). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

Peter Brookshaw and Bennett Hostetler each had two hits for the Bison, while Hostetler added three RBI and two runs scored. Hostetler moved into fourth in school history with 142 career runs scored. Evan Sankey had a no-decision on the mound, as he struck out three and walked three, while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in six innings of work. Wyatt Nelson suffered the loss in 1.2 innings of work, as he dropped to 2-2 on the year. Nelson allowed two runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out one. Jake Drew earned a strikeout in 1.1 innings of work.

NDSU took an early lead, as Hostetler hit his 11th double of the season in the first inning to bring in Brookshaw. Hostetler would later score on a wild pitch to give NDSU a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. The Mavericks earned an unearned run in the second, but NDSU extended the lead in the third as Hostetler hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Jake Malec. A double down the right field line brought in two runs in the sixth, while a bases loaded walk in the seventh gave Omaha a 4-3 lead. In the eighth inning, the Mavericks extended the lead with an RBI single. Hostetler hit his seventh home run of the season in the eighth to cut the lead to 5-4. In the ninth, Jack Simonsen hit a one-out single, but wasn’t able to leave first base.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics