Road Projects Planned In FM Metro for I-94 and I-29

FARGO, N.D. — Road crews will be working around the I-94 and I-29 intersection starting on Monday morning.

They’ll be working on the bridge approach slabs and installing expansion joints.

Two lanes of traffic and ramp access will remain open, different east and west lanes will be closed at times during the work.

Speeds will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.

The next phase of the project will be on I-94 at 9th Street East, followed by 45th Street South.

All work should be done by mid-August.

Drivers will find lane closures on I-29 from 19th Avenue North to 32nd Avenue South in Fargo starting early next week.

Contractors will be completing the black strips following the white strips on the roadway.

It’ll help drivers be able to stay in their lane during adverse light conditions.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane at times during the work, speeds will be reduced and drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes if possible.

The work is expected to take about one week.