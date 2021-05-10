Road Projects In The Area Will Impact Your Travel

FARGO, N.D. — Road crews started work on the I-94 and I-29 intersection in Fargo this morning.

They are working on the bridge approach slabs and installing expansion joints.

Two lanes of traffic and ramp access will remain open, different east and west lanes will be closed at times during the work.

Speeds will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.

The next phase of the project will be on I-94 at 9th Street East, followed by 45th Street South.

All work should be done by mid-August.

Drivers will find reduced lanes and traffic speeds starting Tuesday on I-29 at Exit 56.

Crews will be closing inside and outside lanes for a painting project at the Horace bridge.

It is the third part of a series of painting projects along the I-29 corridor that will prevent corrosion and improve bridge integrity.

Speeds will drop down to 40 miles per hour in the work zone.

The work will take between two and four weeks before crews move to Exit 78 at Argusville.