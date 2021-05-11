Accelerated work schedule proposed for Moorhead’s Main/20th/21st Street underpass

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — At least 400 neighborhood input surveys have been mailed out to residents and business owners in Moorhead.

The City is considering an accelerated work schedule for the Southeast Main 20th, 21st Street Underpass project.

Based on current progress, the BNSF bridge over Southeast Main Avenue would be completed in October and the permanent BNSF track would be completed in November. Officials say no significant roadwork would be completed this year.

The proposed schedule change would allow for construction workers to work 24 hours as opposed to their current schedule from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., work with construction noise typical for the project would be allowed.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., work would be subject to low-noise restrictions.

Authorized working days would be Monday through Saturday, with Sundays upon request.

People are asked to respond to the surveys to help the City Council make a decision on whether or not to approve the proposal.

Moorhead Assistant City Engineer Tom Trowbridge says the City has tried to make it as easy as possible for people to respond.

“If we make it as easy as we can, you know, check “yes” or “no,” self-addressed stamped envelope, it takes a lot of the effort away from them. They don’t have to pay anything because it’s already stamped,” Trowbridge explained.

If the new schedule is approved, the underpass may be completed before the end of this year.

If not, it won’t be open to traffic until at least May of 2022.