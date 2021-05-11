Pandemic-related unemployment assistance to end in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum says North Dakota will end its participation in the federal government’s pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs, effective June 19.

Burgum says that ending the $300 weekly federal supplemental benefit that is on top of state benefits is being done “to help address the ongoing workforce shortage across the state.”

North Dakota had 16,396 online job openings in April, which was nearly 50 percent higher than the same period in 2020 and represents the state’s largest number of online job openings since July 2015.

Burgum said more than 8,300 people are claiming unemployment benefits under the programs being terminated.