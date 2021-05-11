Social Distancing: Keep Your Distance From The People, Not The Animals

Trowbridge Creek Zoo Near Vergas Opened For The Season This Month

We’ve got some more socially distanced exploring tips you can do now that the weather is warmer. Today we’re heading to a small town zoo that lets you keep your distance from people, but not necessarily the animals.

The Trowbridge Creek Zoo has only been around for a handful of years.

It’s tucked away near Vergas, Minnesota and just opened for the season earlier this month.

I checked it out over the weekend.

They’ve got a small but eclectic group of animals there from all parts of the world.

And you can feed most of the animals. They have chutes that you use to drop a food mix into their pens. They eat it right up, and give you an up-close look.

We went in the middle of the day Saturday, and there were only a few other groups of people there, so it was easy to socially distance from people.

I’m still looking for good socially distanced activities. Let me know what you’re up to.

