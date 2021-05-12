Burgum wants to make North Dakota carbon-neutral by 2030

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum issued a challenge during the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference on Wednesday to make North Dakota a carbon-neutral state by the end of the decade.

“North Dakota is among the best positioned to help our country and our world transition in an economically feasible way to a carbon-constrained future while providing reliable, resilient and affordable energy,” Burgum said.

Burgum also said that a longer-term goal would be to create a vision for how North Dakota could become the nation’s first carbon-negative state. “We won’t achieve this goal with federal mandates or state regulations. The only way we’ll achieve this goal is through innovation.”

The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference is the largest conference and trade show in the nation focused on the Bakken, Three Forks and Williston Basin.