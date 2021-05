Exclusive drone video shows charred remains of Fargo strip mall

FARGO (KVRR) – Drone video provides a close-up look at the damages caused by a fire which destroyed a large portion of a south Fargo business complex Tuesday.

The three-alarm fire broke out in Bodyworks Physical Therapy and spread to Gigi’s Playhouse, which serves individuals with Down syndrome.

The building was evacuated and no serious injuries were reported.