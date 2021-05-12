ND governor seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Governor Doug Burgum announces an effort to make North Dakota carbon-neutral by the end of the 2030.

The announcement came at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck.

Burgum says the state could gain an advantage by storing carbon by creating an enhanced oil recovery plan with carbon.

Ron Ness, President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, says the state’s economy is pretty tied to the gas and oil industry.

“I’m not sure what his directives are behind that but he thinks that our state could be in a competitive situation if we’re able to lead the world in these abilities to sequester coal and use it for enhanced oil recoveries to sequester carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and other facilities,” Ness said.

Ness also addressed the oil crisis in the east coast but does not believe it will affect North Dakota’s petroleum industry.