Recreational marijuana bill expected to pass Minnesota House Thursday

MINNESOTA (KVRR) — A recreational marijuana bill is expected to pass in the Minnesota House Thursday in a full floor vote.

The bill aims to legalize and regulate cannabis for adult use in the state.

If it becomes law, Minnesotans 21 years and older would be allowed to buy, have and use marijuana.

The bill also calls for expunging criminal records of people convicted for non-violent offenses involving marijuana.

Those with Minnesotans for Responsible Marijuana Regulation say the bill contains economic benefits for greater Minnesota.

“The bill prioritizes granting licenses to smaller businesses, craft businesses — that’s everything from the cultivation to manufacturing, all the way to the retail,” said MRMR campaign manager Leili Fatehi.

The bill is not expected to pass in the Senate.