Update: Fargo Police dealing with armed person near downtown restaurant

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police have closed some downtown streets while a standoff continues near a downtown restaurant.

Police were initially called to a report of a stabbing.

Police say officers are dealing with “an armed, barricaded individual” inside a vehicle on the east side of Mexican Village.

“Crisis-trained officers are actively working to get the suspect in custody” according to public information officer Jessica Schindeldecker.

Main Ave. has been closed from University Dr. to 8th St S. 1st Ave. S. is also closed from 8th St. S. to 10th St S.

Traffic is congested. Plan to use alternate routes.