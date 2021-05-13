MSUM celebrates spring graduates virtually

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – MSUM is celebrating its spring semester graduates virtually.

The commencements began Thursday and will continue Friday.

Graduates from the College of Arts & Humanities and College of Business, Analytics & Communication were celebrated Thursday afternoon.

MSUM officials say hosting smaller ceremonies and using an online meeting format allows graduates to see the faces of the students, faculty and staff in their college as part of the celebration.

“Congratulations to you, our graduating class of 2021. It is an honor to celebrate with you today. We can’t wait to see what you’ll accomplish next,” MSUM President Dr. Anne Blackhurst said during Thursday’s ceremony.

Graduates of the College of Education & Human Services and College of Science, Health & the Environment will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

View the livestream by clicking here.