State trial for three ex-officers charged in George Floyd death delayed until next year

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. – The Minnesota trial for three ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is going to be delayed until next year.

That step has been taken so the former officers can face federal civil rights charges in court first.

Those federal charges offer the potential for stronger sentences, including the possibility of life in prison.

The postponement of the state trial could be formalized Thursday when the officers are scheduled to make a court appearance.