Three people stabbed at Mexican Village in Downtown Fargo

Police and the suspect had a stand off for nearly three hours

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A shocking incident at a local restaurant had traffic cut off and police dealing with a barricade situation.

Police say one person was stabbed by a woman outside the Downtown Fargo Mexican village.

She then barricaded herself in a car with police pleading with her to put down a knife.

“Her shirt was up I could see blood,” said one witness.

Police responded around 12:40 Thursday. SWAT officers assisted them.

When they arrived they found an elderly woman and a man with stab wounds.

“We hear somebody say ‘Someone call 911 and someone is being stabbed in our parking lot.’ And I got up and just went out the door and I just seen this lady laying on the ground with her daughter lifting her up and I helped her up and I said come on let’s get inside,” said Debra Schreiner.

Main Avenue was closed off at University Drive and 8th Street South.

First Avenue was blocked off from 8th to 10th Streets South.

Crisis trained officers talked with the suspect for nearly three hours before they were able to get her out of the car.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An unidentified woman was taken into custody unharmed.

Police have not said what she may be charged with.