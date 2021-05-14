Fargo Police identify woman accused in triple stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police have identified the suspect in the stabbing of three people as 30-year old Ashley Larson who has no permanent address.

She was arrested after a 4-hour standoff with police while she was barricaded inside a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. Larson voluntarily gave up and was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault. She was medically cleared at a hospital and taken to the Cass County Jail.

Larson is accused of getting into an SUV in the parking lot at the downtown Mexican Village and stabbing two women inside around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said prior to that attack, Larson allegedly stabbed a man she knew at a residence a short distance from the restaurant.

The three people stabbed were treated for injuries and released.