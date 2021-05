Update: Police investigating gunshots in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police are investigating a report of gunshots fired in the downtown area.

Police were called Friday afternoon to the vicinity of the 300 block of Main Ave.

A witness tells KVRR that he was about a block away when he heard a “pop pop pop” sound.

Police say no arrests have been made and no injured persons have been identified. Local hospitals have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 701-451-7660.