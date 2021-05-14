Salvation Army kicks off fifth annual Coats for Kids and Families drive

Donations will be collected throughout all Hornbacher's locatioins.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)– For the fifth straight year, KVRR is proud to partner with the Salvation Army for their Coats for Kids and Families.

“It may seem crazy to think about winter already but people will be purging, people are going to be cleaning, people are going to be trying to get clutter out of their house,” Salvation Army of Fargo, Captain Jeanette Jensen said.

Once again KVRR is the proud sponsor of Coats for Kids and Families.The Salvation Army has placed bins in area Hornbacher’s through May 23rd.

“All sizes, all ages. We say coats for kids, but we do help many adults as well. We don’t have a lot of big sizes for men. So, anything you have, don’t hesitate. Drop it in the red bin and we’ll pick it up,” said Jensen.

Salvation Army of Fargo Captain, Jeanette Jensen says the donations collected help many people throughout the community.

“This mother, she cried, she was just so pleased that somebody was trying to help and look out for her family. We remember she walked out and said ‘now my boys can play outside with their friends.’ It means the world to these families,” Jensen added.

Jensen adds it’s all about giving back to the community.

“We’re just asking our community to pay it forward. If there is a winter coat that you longer need, like in my house I have three kids who have little coats, I’m going to be giving ours to our building so that we can give it to a child in need this winter,” Jensen said.

With an increase for need during the pandemic, Jensen says she hopes the community will show the same support as it did last season.

“Last year we gave away; 414 kids coats, 408 adult coats and just under 1400 winter accessories. So, this year we’re looking for about the same numbers and we’re just asking people to help us out and help other people,” said Jensen

To donate items to the Salvation Army of Fargo, look for the red shield bins at any Hornbacher’s location through May 23rd.