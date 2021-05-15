NDSU celebrates 2021 spring graduates in person

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s graduation season, and many young adults are walking into a new stage of life.

NDSU held its spring commencement ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the FARGODOME.

The ceremony was for graduates and their four guests in attendance. Families and friends who didn’t attend in person were able to live stream the ceremony.

An NDSU Registrar says he is happy COVID did not stop this ceremony from happening.

“We knew that the academic year will come to an end, but we really didn’t know whether or not if we had the opportunity to celebrate in person and so to have the ability to do this today and share this occasion with them, everyone, the entire NDSU family we’re just pleased and ecstatic to have this opportunity together,” NDSU University Registrar Philip Hunt said.

More than 1,200 graduate, professional, and undergrad students participated in the ceremony.