Family Fundraising for A Woman Battling Cancer

Deseray Sax is fighting non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and her medical bills have been pilling up since she has been out of work.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A beloved nurse who is battling cancer is finding it hard to pay her medical bills.

Deseray Sax is fighting non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She was working at Eventide as a nurse before having to leave work in December to deal with her health. Her medical bills have been piling up since she has been out of work. So the family came together to create a fundraiser.

“She is fighting Lymphoma currently, so we put together a benefit today. Mostly, a silent auction, and we’re also having lunch. Just trying to raise as much money as we can,” Sax’s Sister, April Wehlander said.

American Legion in Moorhead providing the event space. Wehlander wanted to make sure there was plenty for people to see and do.

“We have lunch. There’s a ton of silent auction items. We were donated probably around 200 items. There’s a ton of gift cards. We have a smoker. There are tons of coolers. There’s a couple of bikes. A lot of big items. A lot of gift cards,” Wehlander said.

Sax’s husband, Michael says even though Deseray wasn’t present, she is thrilled with the turnout.

“She wishes she could be here. She didn’t feel comfortable. Wasn’t feeling up to it. But, she wanted me to be here for sure and she’s just happy that it’s happening and glad for everybody to come out,” Mr. Sax said.

Dozens of people came out to show their support for Sax. Wehlander says she’s not shocked by the number of people but delighted.

“We were hoping it was going to be super successful and people would come out, but just amazed how many people are here and supporting my sister going through this,” Wehlander said.

Michael wants everyone to know what type of mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend she is to everyone.

“She’s willing to help anybody do anything. People who know her just know how amazing she is and how awesome she’s a great person. Big huge heart,” Mr. Sax said.

If you missed the event, you can still donate. Click here to find the donation page.