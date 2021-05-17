Motorcyclist seriously injured in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police say a Moorhead man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup.

The crash happened at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of 34th St.

A pickup driven by 73-year-old Curtis Hirschkorn had been stopped on 28th Ave. S. Hirschkorn attempted to make a left turn onto 34th St. S. when 34 year-old Derek Schreiner was traveling north on 34th St. Police say Hirschkorn failed to yield the right of way to Schreiner, and their vehicles collided.

Schreiner was transported to Sanford Medical Center by F-M Ambulance. Hirschkorn was cited for failing to yield.