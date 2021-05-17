Bomb Squad Called After Man Brings Found Mortar To Nimrod Bar

NIMROD, Minn. — A treasure hunter finds what’s believed to be a mortar from the Korean War Era and takes it to the Nimrod Bar for a little show and tell.

The possibly live mortar was found with a metal detector near the Shell City Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The person who found it called the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office which called out the nearest bomb squad in Crow Wing County.

They took the mortar to dispose of it.

It’s unknown if the device was still live or not.