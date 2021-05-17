North Dakota Health Dept. changes mask guidelines, MSUM drops requirement

FARGO (KVRR) – The North Dakota Dept. of Health is changing its mask guidelines in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, the CDC said people who are fully vaccinated can resume activities indoors and outdoors without wearing masks.

The guidelines say that the risk of being infected or spreading COVID-19 once fully vaccinated is very low, and therefore wearing a mask is no longer a recommendation.

Also, effective immediately, Minnesota State University Moorhead will no longer require students, employees or visitors to wear a mask while on campus.

MSUM said in an email that if circumstances changes the mask policy would be re-evaluated.