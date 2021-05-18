Man Sentenced In Federal Court For Robbing Man Looking To Meet a Prostitute

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man is sentenced to more than 4 1/2 years in prison for robbing a man who thought he would be meeting a prostitute.

20-year-old Teon Berry was part of a group of men and a woman who robbed the man after he responded to an ad on the “Skip the Games” website.

He was lured to a Fargo apartment.

Federal prosecutors say Berry and the others didn’t believe that the victim would report it, but the man called police after he was robbed.

Berry was convicted on a federal charge of Interfering with Commerce by Threats and Violence.