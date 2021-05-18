Talks Between Essentia Health & CommonSpirit Health End With No Deal

FARGO, N.D. — Negotiations between Essentia Health and CommonSpirit Health about merging come to an end with no agreement.

CommonSpirit owns facilities operating under the CHI brand in North Dakota and Minnesota.

The deal would have included CHI Saint Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck and thirteen critical access hospitals in addition to clinics and living communities.

The organizations had signed a Letter of Intent in January.

In a joint press release, CommonSpirit and Essentia leaders say they were unable to come to an agreement that would serve the best interests of both organizations.