Electronic waste collection helps benefit Homeward Animal Shelter

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two local organizations team up to collect and recycle electronic waste for a good cause.

North Dakota EWaste is helping discard unwanted electronics in an effort to help raise funds for the Homeward Animal Shelter.

Computers for a Cause is donating $5 for every computer received to help animals at the shelter until they find their forever homes.

Organizers say the event is completely safe as data from drives collected is safely destroyed and kept away from landfills.

“You’re getting rid of those electronics that are just lying around your house, lying around your garage that you’ve been meaning to get rid of for a long time. It gives you the opportunity to get rid of those and give back to the shelter animals at the same time,” Homeward Animal Shelter Marketing Director Heather Klefstad said.

The event ended earlier this afternoon, but the two organizations will partner up once again in the fall.