Sheriff: West Fargo officer’s death is significant loss for community

Lt. Adam Gustafson

FARGO (KVRR) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the death of a West Fargo police officer who died of a medical emergency while on duty Tuesday is “a significant loss for our community and law enforcement in our region.”

“The Cass County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Lieutenant Adam Gustafson’s family and the West Fargo Police Department. I have had the opportunity to work with Lieutenant Gustafson over the years, and he always had the best interest of the West Fargo Citizens and West Fargo Police Department in mind” Jahner said.

“Lieutenant Gustafson represented the citizens of West Fargo with a high degree of professionalism, integrity, and honor and was the type of person that always brought a calm but very level and strategic thought process to the table. Lieutenant Gustafson touched many people with his personality and always brought a smile to your face.”

Jahner says the Sheriff’s Office “will stand beside our West Fargo partners as they go through this grieving process and offer support however we can.”

“You will never be forgotten, rest in peace.”