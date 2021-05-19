TLC Cleaning hosts drive-thru gift bag giveaway for local educators

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A cleaning company sent local teachers home with some TLC and a whole bunch of goodies Wednesday afternoon.

TLC Cleaning is thanking hundreds of educators and school staff members from across the metro with a drive-thru gift bag giveaway.

The bags are filled with items like gift cards, hand sanitizers and lip balm donated from local businesses and the TLC community.

School district employees simply drove by, showed proof of employment and hopefully went home knowing they’re appreciated.

“We had a line start at about 3:30 and it was all the way down to Main Avenue, both directions, so we were probably causing a massive traffic issue, but it’s really fun to see,” smiled TLC Cleaning owner and CEO Trisha Lake.

Five hundred bags were handed out.