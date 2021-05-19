Tornado Touches Down Near Tappen, ND

Video Shows Nearly Entire Life Span of the Tornado

Tappen, ND – A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Kidder County, North Dakota around 4:45 pm Wednesday. Law enforcement and other weather spotters reported a tornado that lasted for about 10 minutes about 7 miles east of Tappen and about 8 miles west of Medina. The tornado appeared to stay over open country and no injuries or damage was reported. The tornado was captured on video from a North Dakota Agriculture Weather Network (NDAWN) site in Streeter, North Dakota. The video records about the entire life-span of the tornado.