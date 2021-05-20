Carson Wentz to headline Landon’s Night event in West Fargo

Landon’s Night at The Lights will take place at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Sunday, June 27th beginning at 5:30pm.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Landon’s Light Foundation announced that Carson Wentz will return to North Dakota for Landon’s Night.

It’s billed as an evening filled with uplifting messages and conversation from guest speakers Carson Wentz, NDSU head basketball coach David Richman, NDSU head football coach Matt Entz and others.

This inspirational night at The Lights will honor Landon and the work the Foundation is carrying out to brighten the lives of others throughout our community and beyond.

A special tribute in remembrance of Landon’s legacy will be unveiled.

This family-based event will also include live music, food trucks and a variety of children’s activities.

Tickets for this event go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Ticketmaster.com.

General Admission tickets for this event are priced at $22.00 plus fees. All tickets are General Admission seating.

Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts from the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2020 NFL season.

About Landon Solberg

Landon Solberg was a West Fargo boy diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2017 at the young age of

ten.

He found joy and goodness in every day and had the natural ability to connect with people of all ages by making them feel significant.

Landon guided those around him with his unwavering faith and trust in God’s plan.

He was not defined by cancer, but through his faith, kindness, compassion, strength and courage.

Landon was granted his angel wings on September 17, 2019.

Through the work of Landon’s Light Foundation, Landon’s spirit continues to touch the lives of those throughout our community and

beyond.