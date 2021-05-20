Cramer opposes Jan. 6 Special Commission bill, Hoeven says committees already working on issue

Sens. Kevin Cramer & John Hoeven

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) says he will not support a bill that would create a special commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection incident at the U.S. Capitol.

“I oppose the House’s Jan. 6 Commission bill” Cramer wrote on social media.

“We have committees studying what happened, & there have been hundreds of federal investigations launched into the people responsible for the horrible events that day. Congress should use its powers, not pass the buck to a commission.”

Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) issued the following statement:

“In the Senate we are using the committees of jurisdiction to review January 6. The Homeland Security Committee and Rules Committee are already conducting bipartisan reviews and will be issuing reports. At the same time, there are also ongoing investigations being conducted by law enforcement.”

North Dakota Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Minn. 7th District Rep. Michelle Fischbach opposed the legislation in the House.