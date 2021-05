Fargo Force Drop Game Three of Clark Cup Finals

Down 2-1 in the best of five series

FARGO, N.D. — Home ice could not help the Fargo Force losing game three of the Clark Cup Finals to the Chicago Steel, 7-1.

In his return to net, Brennan Boynton, gave up four goals in the first two period and was pulled for Andrew Miller.

Cody Mound scored the only Force goal.

Steel can take home the Cup with a win on Saturday night.