LIVE: FM Symphony, Kiwanis Releasing Playlist To Help Foster Kids’ Development

"Welcome to a World Filled with Beautiful Music" Is A Rebirth Of A Program From 2004-2011

The Kiwanis Club of Fargo and the FM Symphony are teaming up to get kids started in life on the right note.

“Welcome to a World Filled with Beautiful Music” is a playlist available to parents of young children and people working in child development.

They’re mostly classical songs, recorded by the symphony over the years, than can help promote healthy brain development in kids.

The Kiwanis and Symphony used to distribute CD’s with songs beneficial to kids, but they say no one has CD players anymore.

Margie Bailly with the Kiwanis says, “Let’s use the QR code, and I didn’t even know what a QR code was until I was just introduced to that. So now we can actually just hand out this card to parents of newborns and people in early childhood development centers and all they have to do is use that code.”

Click here to check out the playlist.